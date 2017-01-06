LAHORE

A 65-year-old man was found dead in the Data Darbar police area on Thursday.

Police claimed that the old man, yet to be identified, was an addict, and said he might have died of an overdose of drugs.

The body has been shifted to morgue.

suicide: A 45-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope in the Ghaziabad area on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Shakeel of Tajpura, Ghaziabad. He was depressed over financial loss in his business. On the day of the incident, he locked himself up in a room and hanged himself.

wardens: CCPO Amin Wains on Thursday said that traffic wardens should exhibit tolerance if a citizen misbehaved with them while the citizens should also abide by the law and extend cooperation to the wardens.

Speaking at a ceremony, the CCPO said traffic wardens had a great responsibility on their shoulders, and citizens should extend complete cooperation to them.

DIG Traffic, Lahore, Ahmed Mobeen and others also attended the event.

Five held: Anti-Human Trafficking Cell of FIA, Lahore, on Thursday arrested five persons for trying to leave the country on fake protectors.

According to FIA officials, a raiding team arrested the accused, identified as Muhammad Zaman, Muhammad Asghar, Muhammad Arifan, Safdar Hussain and Wajid. During the initial investigation, they revealed the name of their agent, Sajjad, who was also held by the FIA later in the day. A case has been registered.

