LAHORE

Hundreds of workers of power distribution companies took out a procession under All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA on Thursday.

They marched from Nisbat Road to McLeod Road and held a rally which was led by Khurshid Ahmed, general secretary of the union. Haji Muhammad Younas, senior vice-president, Rana Shakoor, Muzaffar Mateen, Ch Maqsood Ahmed, Haji Muhammad Latif, Ch Javed, Dr Ramzan, Rana Akhter, Rana Muhammad Akram, Malik Zubair and Osama Tariq, secretary All Pakistan Workers Confederation were present.

The workers were demanding the federal and provincial governments to raise pay scales of workers of government, semi-government and industrial and commercial workers.

0



0







Workers protest was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 06, 2017 and was last updated on January 06, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177067-Workers-protest/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Workers protest" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177067-Workers-protest.