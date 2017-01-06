LAHORE

Lahore Development Authority staff of Town Planning wing sealed eight buildings in various localities of the city on account of different violations here on Thursday.

Officials said the LDA staff sealed four buildings in Gulberg for violation of approved building plan. The sealed buildings included a school situated on plot 42/A3 and buildings on 42A/B2, 390/A1 and 61/B1.

Meanwhile, recovery directorate staff sealed four other properties in Gulshan Ravi and Samanabad for their failure in depositing commercialisation fee to LDA. These buildings included 151/A Gulshan Ravi, 16 Urdu Nagar, 67 Samanabad and 14/B Samanabad.

Furthermore, Additional Director General (HQ) Lahore Development Authority Ms Samia Saleem has entrusted the additional charge of the post of Estate Officer, LDA City Scheme to Bilal Saeed, Assistant Director, working in LDA City Scheme, Directorate of Land Acquisition.

