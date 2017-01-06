Fire service responded to 14,033 emergencies

LAHORE

The Director General, Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122), Dr Rizwan Naseer analysed the data of fire incidents in 2016 and discussed response strategy for the Year 2017 based on evidences and lessons learnt in the last year.

The DG said it is need of the hour to ensure implementation of fire and life safety standards as per building bylaws to prevent increasing numbers of fire incidents and protect the citizens especially those living in high-rise buildings.

During a briefing, the Provincial Monitoring Cell (PMC) revealed that fire service responded to 14,033 fire emergencies, saved losses worth over Rs 36 billion and rescued 904 emergency victims in fire emergencies due to timely response and professional firefighting on modern lines in all districts of Punjab during 2016.

It has been observed by data that 904 persons were injured during fire emergencies all over the Punjab including 221 in Lahore, 130 in Rawalpindi and 125 in Faisalabad, whereas 72 people died all over the Punjab in fire emergency during 2016. Furthermore, 7,321 fire cases took place due to short circuit, 795 due to gas leakage and cause of 2,869 fire incidents was ascertained as carelessness.

The PMC maintained that 134 cases were reported in LPG cylinder blasts, 136 fireworks, 45 candle lights, 108 kitchen fires, 136 forest fires, 486 unknown and 1973 other fires. Rescue 1122’s fire service shifted 530 injured persons to different hospitals in Punjab, whereas 302 people were provided first aid.

The comparative analysis further shows that total 4,468 fire emergencies took place in commercial areas and 4,622 in residential and 4,943 in other areas. Furthermore, frequent fire incidents took place due to violation or poor implementation of fire & life safety codes.

In view of the yearly analysis Dr Rizwan Naseer emphasised on public sensitisation for timely call in case of all emergencies especially fire incidents for timely effective and professional response. He said clear marked emergency exists in the buildings can save maximum precious human lives in case of fire emergencies.

He highlighted the core areas need to be addressed by the building owners of high-rise buildings to ensure safe building construction, installation of proper emergency exits & stairs, fire alarms, availability of fire extinguishers, fire hydrants & sprinklers systems for high-rise buildings, industry & warehouses for prevention of fire emergencies.

camp: A two-day blood donation camp was set up at Qurban Lines on Thursday.

According to the SP Mujahid, blood donation arrangements had been made for the children suffering from thalassemia and hemophilia. Free blood screening arrangements have been made for policemen at the camp, he added.

