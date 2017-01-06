Punjab Higher Education Dept to set up complaint cell

LAHORE

Punjab Higher Education Minister Raza Ali Gillani has directed the authority concerned to set up one widow operation facility/complaint office in the Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab.

According to a handout the minister said this cell would expeditiously work to solve public issues and clear out the complaints of the general public on priority. He directed that a detailed report may also be submitted to him every month about the receipt and disposal of various complaints received from people.

“The purpose of this cell is to facilitate people approaching the HED for the solution of their issues of various nature. It is hoped that this cell would play its role in improving service-delivery of the department”, the minister concluded.

UHS: The 121st meeting of Advanced Studies and Research Board of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) was held here on Thursday with Acting Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr. Junaid Sarfraz Khan in the chair.

According to a press release issued here, the board considered the thesis reports of Dr Ambreen Nawaz, MPhil (Immunology), Aiman Shahzad, MPhil (Human Genetics), Dr Husniah Batool, MPhil (Immunology), Sana Zainab MPhil (Medical Laboratory Sciences - Immunology), Dr Sobia Khalid, MPhil (Morbid Anatomy & Histopathology), Dr Gul-e-Nazish, MPhil (Pharmacology), Dr Alamzeb Jadoon, MPhil (Physiology), Dr Sheikh Nadeem Roshan, MS (Orthopaedics), Dr Muhammad Ikhlaq Anwar, MPhil (Biochemistry) and Dr Moazem Ali, MPhil (Chemical Pathology).

The following synopses were also considered for registration of students in various postgraduate courses: “Effect of entecavir on testes of adult Wistar albino rats” by Dr Muhammad Bahadur Baloch, MPhil (Anatomy), “Detection of metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinomas using expression of tissue-specific mir-205” by Dr Maryam Waggan, MPhil (Oral Pathology), “Immunohistochemical expression of PDGFR in different grades of hand and neck squamous cell carcinoma” by Dr Sarah Rabbani, MPhil (Oral Pathology), “Immunohistochemical expression of Hypoxia Inducible Factor 1-alpha (HIF 1- ) in patients of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma” by Dr Syeda Sadaf Kazmi, MPhil (Oral Pathology), “Association of AVPRIA polymorphism and dermatoglyphics with criminal intent” by Dr Anam Iqbal MPhil (Forensic Medicine), “Forensic phenotyping; male pattern baldness associated with Androgen Receptor (AR) gene polymorphism” by Dr Abdul Samad Khan Tareen, MPhil (Forensic Medicine), “Allelic frequency of MAO A gene among convicted offenders and diagnosed cluster B trait psychiatric patients” by Dr Muhammad Faheem Ashraf, MPhil (Forensic Medicine), “Mutational analysis of exon 4 of LDLR gene in familial hypercholesterolemia patients from Balochistan” by Faryal Zafar Ullah, MPhil (Human Genetics), “Prevalence of L444P mutation of GBA gene in Pakistani patients of Gaucher’s disease” by Dr Khurram H Shah, MPhil (Haematology), “Role of biofilm formation in mediation of drug resistance in Escherichia coli” by Sila Imtiaz, MPhil (Medical Laboratory Sciences-Microbiology), “Change in left ventricular mass index on echocardiography in hypertensive patients with and without diabetes mellitus on candesartan” by Dr Umar Khalil, MD (Internal Medicine), “Professional identity formation in military doctors” by Dr Majid Dastgir, MHPE, “Mind wandering affects learning-exploring the students perspective” by Dr Muhammad Atif Qureshi, MHPE, “Attitude of postgraduate paediatric residents towards academic degree research” by Dr Muhammad Shahid, MHPE, “Class attendance and tests as predictors of performance in summative assessment” by Dr Sobia Imtiaz, MHPE, “A crossover comparison of team-based learning with traditional lectures on students’ application of knowledge in Forensic Medicine” by Dr Shirza Mumtaz, MHPE, “Understanding of medical students and faculty of the term integration in integrated modular curriculum” by Dr Madiha Amjad, MHPE, “A study of the relationship between motivation and academic performance in the medical students of Allama Iqbal Medical College,” by Dr Rafique Ahmad Khan, MHPE, “The reasons of decline in bedside teaching in the final year students of public sector medical colleges of Lahore” by Dr Sajid Hussain Bhatti, MHPE and “Comparison of learning environment for Paediatric Post-Graduate Residents in Services Institute of Medical Sciences/Services Hospital and Fatima Memorial Hospital, Lahore, Pakistan” by Dr Humayun Iqbal Khan, MHPE.

