Islamabad

Federal inspection teams of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) officers raided different premises and pharmacies in Bani Gala and Sector I-9 as part of its continuing crackdown against sales outlets and distribution setups involved in the business of illegal medicines.

Accompanied by the drug inspector of ICT and Additional Commissioner Islamabad, the DRAP team sealed Hashir Pharmacy, Ali Chemist, and Eman Chemist in Bani Gala, as well as National Pharmacy and Chris Dermatology in sector I-9 on charges of violation of the DRAP Act 2012.

Similar raids were conducted in Lahore, where M/o Health Care Nutrition was sealed due to absence of qualified persons and recovery of illegal medicines; M/s Mahmood Pharmacy, Lahore, due to presence of huge quantities of un-registered and illegal sexual medicines; and M/s Green Pharmacies, Lahore, due to illegal medicines and health and OTC products.

Manufacturer of alternate medicine M/s Dawakhana Hakim Ajmal (Pvt) Ltd, was also raided in Lahore, leading to the recovery of huge quantities of different alternative medicines and health & OTC products that were being manufactured, stocked and sold without enlistment and under hugely unhygienic conditions. The premises were sealed due to violations of DRAP Act 2012.

In Karachi, a raid was conducted on a pharmacy located at the market at Gizri, where a number of unlisted drugs were found without any purchase bills, etc. The drugs were taken into custody and their samples sent to CDL Karachi for analysis due to strong suspicion of incorporation of allopathic ingredients (steroids, NSAIDs etc).

Further action will be taken upon receipt of report under the DRAP Act 2012.

A representative of DRAP vowed that the Authority will take stern action against culprits involved in such crimes.

0



0







Pharmacies sealed was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 06, 2017 and was last updated on January 06, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177062-Pharmacies-sealed/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Pharmacies sealed" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177062-Pharmacies-sealed.