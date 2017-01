LAHORE

A meeting to review arrangements for the Punjab University’s 125th convocation decided that the convocation will be held on February 2, 2017.

The meeting, chaired by PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasar, was briefed on various measures being taken to successfully organise the 125th convocation of the university.

0



0







PU convocation on Feb 2 was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 06, 2017 and was last updated on January 06, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177060-PU-convocation-on-Feb-2/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "PU convocation on Feb 2" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177060-PU-convocation-on-Feb-2.