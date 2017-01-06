CPEC was launched by Asif: Kaira

LAHORE

Pakistan People's Party Central Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that rulers have always multiplied their assets every time they come to power.

Talking to media after the 89th birth anniversary ceremony of the party founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on Thursday, Qamar Zaman Kaira said the rulers were claiming the credit of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor which was launched by Asif Ali Zardari in the PPP era.

He said the present government was re-inaugurating the projects which had already been launched by the PPP, adding that in reality, it had completely failed to deliver.

Kaira said the level of governance of the PML-N government could well be assessed from the recent tragic incident in which a woman died in a hospital due to lack of treatment.

He said that despite tall claims, the PML-N government had failed to resolve energy crisis which continued for 18 hours these days. Due to the wrong policies of this government, Kaira said the farmers were forced to burn their crops.

Paying rich tribute to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Kaira said he not only gave identity to masses but also elevated the status of Pakistan in the global community.

He said Zulfikar Ali Bhutto served Islamic world, made space for workforce, adding there was dire need of Bhutto these days.

