E-service centres providing facilities to people: minister

LAHORE

Punjab Minister for Local Government and Community Development Muhammad Mansha Ullah has said e-service centres are providing all out facilities to people under one roof in 11 cities of the province.

He said one more service centre is being set up in Lahore after which its scope will be expanded to the entire province.

“More than 23,000 persons have so far benefited from Lahore Service Centre,” he said, while paying a surprise visit to the service centre at Jinnah Hospital, according to a handout issued on Thursday. Director Local Government Muhammad Najeeb besides various officers and representatives of electronic and print media were present.

The minister said on the instructions of Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, all out services are being provided to people at the service centre and different facilities like computerised birth certificate, character certificate, domicile, death certificate, driving licence, divorce certificate, E-facility, issuance of furd, marriage certificate, motor vehicles registration, identity card, road permit, token tax and vehicle transfer of ownership are being provided in a modern manner. The minister inquired from people about the facilities upon which they said that this is the best achievement of the government and there is no threat to wastage of their earnings.

Later, Mayor Mubashir Javed met the minister. The minister said the process of training of mayors, deputy mayors and local bodies’ representatives is being started after which awareness will be created among them regarding the government funds, administration and other official work and they will start implementation.

Diagnostic centre: Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Najam Ahmed Shah has said Nuclear Medicine Department and a modern diagnostic centre would be set up in Jinnah Hospital on public and private partnership model where radiological and pathological lab test facilities including cancer diagnoses will be available to the patients.

He said other hospitals would also get benefit from this diagnostic centre. He stated this while chairing a meeting on the diagnostic centre in Jinnah Hospital, according to a handout on Thursday. Allama Iqbal Medical College/Jinnah Hospital Lahore, Principal Prof Dr Mehmood Shaukat, Additional Secretary Health Development Ms Mussarut Jabeen, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, officers from P&D department and the consultants attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed that Gamma Camera would also be installed. The patients of the hospital would get this facility free of cost. MRI machine would also the part of this public and private partnership joint venture.

Secretary Najam Ahmed Shah directed the consultants to prepare feasibility report and TORs of the projects within a week and submit report in the next meeting so that working could be started on both the projects without any further delay.

Children Hospital: Children Hospital Medical Director Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore has said Children Hospital is the only facility in the country which is doing cardiac surgery on children of all ages, adding patients are coming from all provinces.

According to a handout on Thursday, the MD CHL in a press statement said 800 major and 1,000 minor surgeries are done annually free of cost. Annually Rs 280 million are being spent just on the medicines and disposables. On the special initiative of the chief minister 90-bed cardiology and cardiac surgery wards and 3 new cardiac surgery operation theatres with 20-bed ICU facility has been just completed and will start functioning next month and 600-bed indoor and 16 operations block have also been completed with a total cost of Rs 3750 million. Prof Rathore said Special funds of Rs190 million have been given by the CM for grading cardiology and cardiac surgery facilities.

Children Hospital Multan, and Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology has started paediatric cardiology and small surgeries (interventional cardiology), he said. “All specialists working in these institutes are trained at Children's Hospital Lahore,” he said, adding PIC has also started cardiac surgery of children with the assistance of Children's Hospital cardiac surgeon’s team. “Annually about 40,000 children are born with cardiac complications in Pakistan,” he added.

