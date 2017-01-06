LAHORE

Another cold and foggy day was observed in the provincial metropolis here Thursday while Met office predicted scattered rain on Friday (today).

Met officials said a westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist till Saturday. They predicted that rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over hills is expected at scattered places in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad divisions), Quetta, Zhob divisions, Fata, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

They predicted cold and dry weather elsewhere in the country while foggy conditions to continue over plain areas of Punjab and Sindh during night and morning hours.

On the other hand, Islamabad Met office, in a statement, said that Neutral ENSO and IOD conditions are prevailing in Pacific and Indian Oceans, respectively. Global climatic conditions and output of different forecasting models suggest that two to three weather systems are likely to pass across the upper parts of Pakistan resulting in near normal rain/snowfall in January 2017.

It said fog with variable intensity is likely to prevail in Punjab, Sindh and plain areas of KP during January. Situation may further improve as normal rainfall and slightly above normal snowfall is expected during the month of February, it concluded.

On Thursday, rain-thunderstorm with snow over the hills occurred at scattered places in KP, Fata and Kashmir, while at a few places of Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions, Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan. Met officials said weather remained cold and dry in other parts of the country.

They maintained that rainfall was recorded in several cities, including Kakul (35mm), Dir (32mm), Balakot (20mm), Pattan (12mm), Lower Dir and Parachinar (06mm), Chitral (05mm), Cherat, Malam Jabba and Saidu Sharif (04mm), Peshawar City (03mm), Drosh and Kohat (02mm), Garhi Dupatta (26mm), Muzaffarabad (25mm), Rawalakot (08mm), Islamabad ZP (23mm), Rawalpindi (17mm), Murree (11mm), Kamra (08mm), Sialkot A/P (01mm) and Gupis (09mm).

0



0







Scattered rain forecast was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 06, 2017 and was last updated on January 06, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177051-Scattered-rain-forecast/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Scattered rain forecast" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177051-Scattered-rain-forecast.