National economy has improved, says CM

LAHORE

Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Ghulam Murtaza Khan Jatoi called on Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif here Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that national economy had improved substantially due to economic policies of the PML-N government. He said new job opportunities were being generated with the promotion of investment and trade and economic activities. He said marvellous achievements had been made on the economic front during the last three and a half years. He said the public welfare projects were being completed speedily. According to a handout, the chief minister said that infrastructure was being established on solid foundations for the benefit of the common man from the fruits of industrial and trade progress. He said Pakistan is moving towards the journey of light, hope and peace and now there would be politics of only progress and prosperity of the country. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the country would be made peaceful and economically strong.

Authority: Shahbaz Sharif has said Punjab Agriculture Food and Drug Authority has been set up for ensuring provision of quality medicines and adulteration-free food to the people.

He expressed these views while presiding over first meeting of Board of Punjab Agriculture Food and Drug Authority (PAFDA) here Thursday which accorded approval to organisational structure and other affairs of the authority.

Addressing the meeting, he said the authority would also play an effective role in connection with provision of quality agriculture medicines to the farmers. He said those making the people eat poison in the name of food and medicines deserved no leniency and added that no one would be allowed economic murder of the cultivators through the business of spurious agri-medicines.

Shahbaz Sharif said heinous trade of preparation and sale of adulterated food and spurious medicines would be rooted out from the province. He said that establishment of authority was of paramount importance for eliminating the dreadful business of fake and substandard medicines and the aim of setting up of the authority was to remove abuses in the business of food and medicines. He said an autonomous system was being brought through Punjab Agriculture Food and Drug Authority and the flaws existed in the business of food and medicines for decades would be removed through this new system. Quality food and medicines are necessary for the constitution of a healthy society and quality agriculture medicines for the promotion of agriculture.

He said the authority would include one member each from agriculture, food and drug who will perform all affairs pertaining to their sections. He directed to constitute finance, technical, human resource and procurement committees for running the affairs of the authority and said the project of setting up of PAFDA Science Laboratory should be forwarded speedily in a professional manner and this project is directly linked to human health; therefore, delay of even one day in the project is intolerable.

Shahbaz Sharif directed to import state-of-the-art machinery for the project. He said that recruitment process for the project should be completed in a transparent manner and the staff trained from aboard. He said the experts from private sector had been included in Board of the Authority to benefit from their experiences.

