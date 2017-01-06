CM for operating hatcheries on public-private partnership model

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday directed the Livestock and Fisheries Department to work out a plan to operate the poultry, fish and shrimp hatcheries under public-private partnership (PPP).

“The private sector is making money from the hatcheries, but the government continues to sustain losses,” Murad was reported to have said while presiding over a review meeting of provincial development schemes, held at the CM House.

Murad’s comment came following the fisheries minister and secretary works and services briefing him over work on two development schemes having been stopped owing to unsatisfactory work.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Works and Services Imdad Pitafi, Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon, Principal Secretary Naveed Kamran Baloch, Additional Chief Secretary (Development) M Waseem, Secretary Works Aijaz Memon, Secretary Livestock and Fisheries Ghulam Hussain Memon and others.

The CM was informed by Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Mohammad Ali Malkani that his department had a budget of Rs1.8 billion, earmarked for 40 schemes, of which Rs1.2 billion were to be spent on livestock and Rs687 million on fisheries sector.

Out of the 40 schemes, six were new while the rest were already in process of completion, Malkani said. Phase I of the scheme to establish cattle colonies, with district and private partnership, had been launched for Rs1.3 billion at Naukot, Umerkot and Khairpur, he stated. The Works and Service Department had taken over one unit at Umerkot, while work, particularly of water supply, on the Naukot unit was still in progress.

The secretary livestock and fisheries said the scheme for expanding poultry hatcheries and backyard farming, including the controlled atmosphere poultry shed, had been launched for Rs2.4 billion at Naushahro Feroze, Ghotki, Kashmore, Mithi, Umerkot and Karachi.

Around Rs209 million had been utilised but due to defective work at Ghotki, Kashmore units the P&D department had raised serious observations on the work, compelling the finance department to stop its funding.

He said the Rehabilitation of Pilot Shrimp Farm at Gharo as Training and Research Centre was launched for Rs261 million on which Rs203 million had been utilised so far. The Inspection team of the P&D department had termed the work, carried out by the Works and Services Department, unsatisfactory. Therefore, work on that project also had to be stopped.

Expressing displeasure, the CM directed both the livestock and works and services ministers to sit together and get the work done by maintaining quality and pace.

“I am sorry but I cannot allow this kind of laziness and inefficiency on the part of concerned officers,” he reportedly said.

CM directed Malkani to work out a plan to operate fish, poultry and shrimp hatcheries and training centres under public private partnership mode.

The fisheries minister agreed with Murad and suggested to complete the work on buildings being constructed for hatcheries, while the private sector could later be invited to operate them.

The CM directed secretary works and services to support the fisheries department in preparing a plan to operate the hatcheries under the partnership mode. He also directed Minister for Works and Services Imdad Pitafi to take strict action against his department’s engineers for carrying out poor quality work.

“In case of failure I would take strict action against Secretary Works & Services and concerned chief engineers,” he warned before concluding the meeting.

