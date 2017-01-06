Three men were sentenced to death by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) after a retrial of a kidnapping and murder case of a minor on Thursday.

The court in its verdict stated that Ali Akbar, Yar Muhammad and Badil would be handed down death sentences for kidnapping 16-year-old Muhammad Hussain, and later murdering him.

He was abducted on February 27, 2011 and a sum of Rs500,000 was demanded as ransom for his release. The kidnappers killed the boy when the family failed to arrange the ransom money.

The convicts were arrested from an area within the jurisdiction of the Khokrapar police station. They were initially tried by the ATC concerned and announced the same punishment in 2012; however, the convicts had challenged the punishments due to which the Sindh High Court had ordered the ATC to hold a retrial.

Charge sheet submitted

An administrative judge of the ATC accepted another charge-sheet against the alleged Lashkar-e-Jhangvi terrorist, Ishaq alias Bobby, who was alleged to have killed a Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader Waqar Shah.

The court was informed that Ishaq along with other accomplices had killed Shah on April 10, 2014. The court was further informed that witnesses had identified the accused, while the weapon recovered from the accused’ possession also matched the wounds on Shah’s body.

The court transferred the charge sheet to the ATC concerned for conducting a trial against the LeJ terrorist.

Ishaq alias Bobby along with another LeJ terrorist, Asim alias Kapri, was also being tried in the case of murder of famous Qawaal Amjad Sabri. They were said to be involved in around 25 cases of targeted killings, army, Rangers and police personnel and sectarian killings.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) had claimed to have arrested the two men on November 7; they were said to belong to LeJ’s Naeem Bukhari group.

