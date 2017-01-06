Edhi Foundation plans to set up 120-bed general hospital by year-end

Faisal Edhi says the facility in Musa Lane, currently a 20-bed

maternity hospital, would be expanded in phases at a cost of

Rs20m; general surgery ward to become functional in two months

The Edhi Foundation plans to convert its 20-bed maternity hospital in Musa Lane, Old City area, into a 120-bed general hospital by the end of the current year, according to Faisal Edhi, the great philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi’s son.

Sharing the foundation’s plans for the hospital, Faisal said the expansion would be done in phases and he was hopeful that the general surgery ward would become functional in the next two months.

The midwifery school, children’s ward, eye ward, gynaecology and obstetrics ward, he informed, were already functional.

The hospital, estimated to be completed at a cost of Rs20million, is planned to be housed in a six-storey building equipped with modern medical machinery and trained professionals.

With particular reference to the hospital project, he said it was in view of the needs of patients transported by Edhi Ambulance Services from different parts of Sindh and Balochsitan to Karachi that the Edhi Foundation decided to establish a proper hospital.

“The idea is to provide immediate and free of charge medical support without making the patients wait.”

Furthermore, Faisal Edhi stated that the foundation would make use of services of competent surgeons and allied professionals, while adequate arrangements would also be made to ensure that requirements of people were duly met without any compromise.

As far as the project's fundraising was concerned, Faisal said no special support for the scheme had been sought.

Expressing his confidence that people will continue to back the Edhi Foundation in its endeavours to provide free of charge medical and surgical services, he said no special appeal had been made for donations.

“I am sure people of the country will continue to contribute towards the foundation’s cause, so as to sustain the legacy of Abdul Sattar Edhi and his devoted workers,” he said.

He, however, agreed that the month of Ramazan would be crucial for the foundation’s fund collection.

Decline in donations

Acknowledging a reported decline in donations to the foundation since the July 2016 demise of the senior Edhi, Faisal said the Edhi Foundation and the team of workers built by his father was working day and night to retain the public’s faith.

Expressing his gratitude to the media for providing support to the foundation, he said Pakistani nationals living abroad could also provide funds to sustain Edhi’s mission of serving ailing humanity and to provide relief work in natural and manmade disasters anywhere in the world.

“People need these facilities on an urgent basis as they cannot afford treatments from private facilities, while public sector health facilities are either overburdened or simply unable to deliver,” Faisal said.

He agreed that there was a dire need to enhance professional skills of ambulance drivers, medical technicians and paramedics.

Future endeavours

He said the Edhi Foundation’s first ever training school for technicians and ambulance drivers was about to begin, whereas it was also modernising its ambulance service, which had been a dream of Abdul Sattar Edhi.

The move, he said, was in line with the fact that most of the people died of excessive bleeding owing to unavailability of timely medical treatment and surgeries required within a few hours of sustaining serious injuries.

The foundation was also to establish a training school for midwives, with the support of renowned gynaecologist Prof Dr Shershah Syed, whereas similar technical guidance facilities would also be provided to nurses and paramedics.

As for midwives, Faisal said that daughters of traditional birth attendants hailing from rural areas of Sindh and Balochistan would be offered to seek an updated, hands-on training at the Edhi Hospital.

About the initiative to set up a training school for ambulance drivers and medical technicians he said the training was crucial to save lives during conflicts and disasters.

He said training ambulance drivers and technicians was prerequisite for not only survival, but quality survival of injured people. “It is very important to stabilise a person at the scene of the accident. Proper training could be the difference between life and death.”

