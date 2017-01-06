The examinations controller of the University of Karachi on Thursday announced that the examination form and fees for BA (Regular and Private) annual examinations-2016 would be accepted with late fees of Rs100 from January 9 to 11.

He stated that the regular candidates may submit the forms and fees at their respective colleges while the private candidates may do so at the bank counters at Silver Jubilee Gate KU.

According to him, for regular candidates, fees for BA Pass Part I or II would be Rs3700 while for BA Pass both parts would be Rs6350. The private candidates, BA part I and II would have to pay Rs3500 while for combined it would be Rs6100.

He said that all those candidates who had been enrolled in 2010 or earlier could appear at the upcoming annual examinations 2016 by paying Rs3000 as a fine in addition to the normal examination fees. However their examinations would be based on the current syllabus and the BA annual examinations 2016 would commence from January 12.

External candidates

Meanwhile, the Controller Examinations, KU, has further said that the last date of submission of registration forms and fee of BA, BOL and improvement of division (B.A/B.Sc.) for external candidates has been extended till January 11 with fees of Rs3500.

He also mentioned that the registration forms would be available at bank counters of NBP/UBL/MCB located at Silver Jubilee Gate, KU, against payment of Rs100.

