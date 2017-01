The Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) seized 590 kilograms of hashish from a hut and 125 kilograms of hashish, more than 40 bottles of foreign liquor and 75 cans of beer from general area Sir Dasht near Pasni Airport and Nalient, Balochistan.

A press release issued on Thursday said the consignment of hashish was to be transported to the Middle East and the approximate value of the seized items was said to be Rs11 million.

