The Sindh High Court on Thursday directed the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to bar a welfare organisation from undertaking activities on its residential property which were not permissible under the law.

The direction came on petition of a resident against a slaughter house being run by the welfare organisation in a residential area in Shikarpur Colony.

Petitioner Sami Ahsan submitted that the Saylani Welfare International Trust was raising an illegal construction in the residential area as well as running an illegal animal slaughter house in violation of the Sindh Animal Slaughter House Control Act 1963.

He said the illegal practice by the respondent was causing great inconvenience to the inhabitant of the area. He said civic authorities had earlier informed the court that the slaughter house had been closed but as soon his previous petition was disposed of, the trust had again started operation of the slaughter house in the area. The court was requested to direct the KMC and others to close down the slaughter house that was being operated by the welfare organisation.

The SHC’s division bench, headed by Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi, after preliminary hearing of the petition issued notices to the KMC and others. It also ordered the KMC to stop the organisation from undertaking any such activity in the residential area which was not permissible under the law.

Plea for regularisation

The SHC has also directed the Oil & Gas Development Company to not discriminate the doctors appointed on a daily wages basis in the process of regularisation.

The direction came on petition of Huma Jukhiyo and other doctors against non-regularisation.

They submitted that they were appointed on a contract basis in 2004 and later on in 2012, they were appointed on a daily wages basis.

They said the respondent company was considering the cases of doctors and other staff who were appointed after them. They requested the court to direct the respondent to deal in accordance with the law.

