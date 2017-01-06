CM presses for British investment in Sindh development projects

We will welcome any assistance from the British government and private sector for the development of Sindh, particularly in projects pertaining to irrigation, infrastructure, mass transit and the energy sector.

These views were expressed by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in Thursday’s meeting with British Undersecretary of State for Foreign Affairs Alok Sharma and the British deputy high commissioner at the CM House.

As per a communiqué issued, Shah and Sharma discussed issues of mutual interest including investment opportunities in Sindh. The CM said he was seriously looking for British support for rehabilitation of the Sukkur Barrage and had been in touch with British envoys in Pakistan for the purpose.

The CM briefed Sharma on the investment opportunities in Sindh’s irrigation, energy, mass transit and road sectors. “The Sindh government is planning to construct a bridge over the River Indus at Ghotki. This is a project that can attract investment from the British private sector,” he said.

Shah added that the government would be interested in collaborating with British investors and projects could be on the Build-Operate-Transfer (BoT) or Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

These, he said, could be optimal for sectors such as energy, infrastructure and mass transit.

The British undersecretary assured the chief minister that he would work to involve the British private sector in the development of Sindh and had also discussed various opportunities with his diplomatic missions in Pakistan.

ZAB founded new Pakistan

Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was a true leader who felt pain for the people and founded the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to ameliorate the problems of this country's oppressed citizens.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while addressing a gathering organised to celebrate the birth anniversary of PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto at the Peoples Secretariat on Thursday.

He said the PPP founder came to power when Pakistan was bleeding as one of its wing had been chopped off. “The nation was in shock. He did not only get 90,000 prisoners released but also restored dignity of the nation, made the constitution, developed the shattered country, created job opportunities in the country and abroad, promoted industrialisation and put the foundation of a new Pakistan - one where everyone, including the minorities, received equal constitutional rights to live.”

Murad said Bhutto left indelible imprints on the body politic of this country. “Now, everyone wants to be Bhutto but this is not an easy task – Shaheed Bhutto is the name of a struggle, Bhutto is the name of sacrifices; sacrifice for the people of Pakistan. Bhutto is the name of martyrdom – the martyrdom that makes you live in the hearts and soul of poor people of Pakistan,” he said.

The chief minister said that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto took the politics out of drawing rooms of feudal and gathered common people around him to do politics for people of this country. “It was his feat that those people with whom the feudal, Mirs and Pirs were not ready to sit in their drawing rooms had defeated them in general elections. It was the power of people which Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto demonstrated,” he said.

He said the PPP was following the tradition of its founder by serving people of the country. Earlier, provincial minister Manzoor Wassan addressed the gathering. He said the PPP would clinch victory in the upcoming general elections across the country.

Those who spoke on the occasion include Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Mola Bux Chandio, Waqar Mehdi and Saeed Ghani.

