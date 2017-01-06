An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday granted interim bail to a senior food director of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, Javed Raheem, in a provocative speech case against a surety bond of Rs100,000.

The same court issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leaders Dr Farooq Sattar, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Salman Mujahid, Zahida Begum, Arif Advocate, Haider Abbas Rizvi and others.

Javed Raheem, who earlier didn’t appear before the court despite multiple call-up notices, requested the court to grant him interim bail, but the investigation officer (IO) requested the court to turn down the bail application of Raheem, saying the applicant had gone underground to avoid the court hearings.

The court, however, accepted the plea of the applicant, who assured the court that he would appear before the court in future. Raheem was ordered to appear before the court on January 26 to get his interim bail confirmed.

As many as MQM 100 leaders, including Altaf Hussian, Dr Farooq Sattar, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Salman Mujahid, Zahid Begum, Haider Abbas Rizvi, have been declared absconders. Karachi Mayor Waseem Akthar, former provincial minister and MQM leader Rauf Siddiqui and another Sindh Assembly Opposition Leader Khawaja Izharul Hasan have been granted bails in these cases.

The court has been issuing non-bailable arrest warrants against MQM leaders who have been nominated as facilitators in these provocative speech cases.

The ATC concerned is hearing 31 cases pertaining to provocative speeches delivered by Altaf Hussain. The court has ordered the IO multiple times to arrest the accused.

Three charge sheets in three cases have been transferred to the ATC concerned by an administrative judge that decided to try MQM-P leaders Qamar Mansoor, Shahid Pasha, Kunwar Naveed along with other detained activists. The court had accepted the charge sheets and the plea of the IO concerned that the whereabouts of Altaf Hussain, Dr Farooq Sattar and other accused were unknown. The court then decided to try the detained accused, including Qamar Mansor, Shahid Pasha and Kunwar Naveed.

Three cases were registered in the Quaidabad police station, the Site Super Highway police station and the Gulshan-e-Hadeeq police station against Altaf Hussain’s August 22 provocative speech.

