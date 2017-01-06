The funeral prayer of Sub-Inspector Iqbal Mehmood, who was killed by unidentified gunmen the previous night, was offered at the Police Headquarters (South) on Thursday.

Senior officers, led by Sindh police chief AD Khowaja and Rangers Sindh chief Maj Gen Muhammad Saeed, attended the prayer. A contingent of policemen formed the guard of honour and laid a floral wreath on their colleague’s coffin.

Khowaja paid glowing tributes to SI Mehmood and condoled with the bereaved family. He said his colleague had fallen victim to an incident of terrorism.

With absolute resolve to ensure early arrest of the culprits, the police chief said the commitment of the police force and other law enforcers to weed out the menace of crime and terrorism could not be jeopardised through such unfortunate incidents. “Our crackdown against criminals will continue, and we remain committed to our responsibility towards protection of public life and property.”

He also announced compensation of Rs5 million for the bereaved family, coupled with provisions for all his services according to the rules and regulations of the police department.

The funeral was attended in large numbers by colleagues of the deceased police officer, his family members and neighbours, as well as Traffic Additional Inspector General (AIG) Khadim Hussain, Karachi police chief Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar and AIG Sanaullah Abbasi.

SI Mehmood was killed in the Sharea Faisal police precincts. Wasim, a friend of the slain police officer, and a passerby named Imran were also injured in the incident. The two men are reportedly recuperating at a hospital.

