Protesters at press club deface murals honouring eminent personalities

Vandals scrawl messages that demand execution of Asia Bibi and

Shaan Taseer, and curse Pakistani media

Social media websites were buzzing on Thursday with photographs of the Karachi Press Club’s (KPC) defaced boundary walls, proving once again that extremists do not miss any opportunity to disrupt peace in the city, which has already seen more than its fair share of unrest.

A politico-religious organisation had staged a demonstration outside the press club on Wednesday night to counter the gatherings organised in different parts of the country honouring slain Punjab governor Salmaan Taseer on his death anniversary.

Taseer openly criticised the country’s blasphemy law and supported Asia Bibi, a woman accused of making disrespectful remarks against the Holy Prophet (PBUH). He was assassinated by his bodyguard, Mumtaz Qadri, six years ago in Islamabad.

The participants of the protest rally also defaced the KPC’s boundary walls – which were recently painted with colourful murals honouring activists – with profanity and death threats.

In October last year the walls were painted to pay tribute to architect Yasmeen Lari, Orangi Pilot Project Research & Training Institute director Perween Rahman, novelist Fatima Surayya Bajia, T2F founder Sabeen Mahmud and freelance journalist Zubeida Mustafa.

The murals were part of the ‘I Am Karachi’ movement, which was initiated by concerned citizens and civil society organisations to collectively rebuild the diverse social and cultural fabric of the city.

Newly elected KPC Secretary Maqsood Yousufi expressed grief over the vandalism. He, however, was clueless about the perpetrators. “There were several people here last night, and it was difficult to take note of any particular individual.”

When his attention was drawn towards the initials of the Pakistan Sunni Tehreek (PST) and the Tehreek Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah (TLY) on the defaced murals, he said notes of dissent would be sent to the organisations’ leaders.

Meanwhile, the spokesman for the PST, Fahimuddin Sheikh, has distanced his party from the incident, claiming that the group was neither part of the protest nor were any of its members involved in the vandalism. He laid all the blame on the TLY.

However, TLY Media Coordinator Muhammad Junaid Qadri said that neither his party nor the PST was involved in the incident. He said the TLY had, instead, caught two of the six vandals. He lamented that the vandals managed to escape. “But we destroyed all their aerosol spray cans.”

The Labbaik group had organised two separate pro-blasphemy law rallies in Lahore on Wednesday. The one on Mall Road was led by Ashraf Asif Jalali and the Gulberg one by Khadim Hussain Rizvi, who was among more than 150 people arrested for attempting to organise the rallies.

As for the protest outside the KPC, scores of people had gathered to shout slogans against the Taseer family and to deface the walls.

A contingent of police and Rangers officials deployed to barricade half the road took no action while many journalists were confined to the press club for hours.

In their spray-painted messages, the vandals demanded execution of Asia Bibi as well as immediate arrest and execution of Salmaan Taseer’s son Shaan Taseer, whose recent Christmas message called for prayers for those charged under the blasphemy law, leading him to receive death threats from extremists.

Another message cursed the Pakistani media, terming it “Jewish”, while yet another demanded releasing Khadim Rizvi.

