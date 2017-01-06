KARACHI: The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Thursday announced it would not submit proposals for the upcoming budget in protest and demanded the government to slash down discretionary powers given to the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) in the last four budgets.

The powers given to the FBR were counterproductive, and were tools to harass the business and industrial community. These powers have also increased corruption manifold, the KCCI statement said.

The KCCI requested the Prime Minister to withdraw all the discretionary powers given to FBR in the last four budgets. The chamber, in its statement said that it had been submitting budget proposals every year, which received due consideration in the past.

However, this was not the case anymore. The statement said the budget proposals submitted during the last four budgets were totally ignored and on the contrary, massive discretionary powers were entrusted to corrupt FBR officials.

The KCCI in its statement alleged that the corrupt FBR officials used their powers to further squeeze the existing registered taxpayer, which was why the overall tax base remained 800,000 to 900,000 income and sales tax payers. “Therefore, under protest we have decided not to submit budget proposals this year.”

