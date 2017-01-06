KARACHI: Drawing strength from the overwhelming success of previous exhibitions, the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce (FPCCI) is all set to stage the 4th Canada-Pakistan Trade Expo 2017 in Toronto this July, a handout released here on Thursday said.

“Holding this expo shall certainly help our exports capture unconventional North American market,” Zubair Tufail, the newly elected president of the FPCCI, said in the statement issued. “It will create opportunities for business communities of both the countries to further come closer and strengthen economic cooperation and trade relations. This expo shall also have a positive impact on the export of Pakistani products to Canada.”

The statement added the leading entrepreneurs and industrial sector of Pakistan are being invited to participate in the expo. In his statement, Chairman Pakistan Canada Business Council (FPCCI) hoped the series of trade expos will go a long way in promoting Pakistan’s exports to Canada and other North American countries.

“This expo will also enable us to expose our trade potential in the entire North America, leading buyers, Chain Stores, Super Stores etc of Canada. Special business-to-business (B-2-B) meetings will also be held during the expo,” he said.

0



0







FPCCI to hold trade fair in Toronto was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 06, 2017 and was last updated on January 06, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177029-FPCCI-to-hold-trade-fair-in-Toronto/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "FPCCI to hold trade fair in Toronto" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177029-FPCCI-to-hold-trade-fair-in-Toronto.