LAHORE: The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (Smeda) has successfully completed 16 common facility centres under the Public Sector Development Programme across the country with a total investment of Rs1.5 billion.

According to a recent report compiled by Smeda on PSDP projects, a set of further four projects with a cost of over Rs443 million, raising the total portfolio to around Rs2 billion, would be completed in the near future.

Currently, of the 16 completed projects, seven belonged to Punjab that included Agro-food Processing Facility Multan, Gujranwala Business Centre, Revival of Cutlery Institute Wazirabad, Women Business Incubation Centre, Sports Industries Development Centre, Sialkot, SME Subcontracting Exchange, Gujranwala and Foundry Service Centre, Lahore.

The four projects completed in Sindh included Glass Products Design and Manufacturing Centre Hyderabad, Red Chilies Processing Centre Kunri, Revival of Hyderabad Leather Footwear Centre and Women Business Incubation Centre, Karachi.

Similarly, the four projects have been set up in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, which included Chromite Beneficiation Plant Khanozai, Washing and Pressing Unit, Matta Mughal Khel, CFTC for Light Engineering Cluster, Mardan and Women Business Development Centre, Peshawar.

One project established in Quetta is the Women Business Incubation Centre Quetta.

Three of the total four projects, reported to be under execution, belonged to Swat; Establishment of CFC for Silk Cluster at Mingora, establishment of CFC for Honey Processing and Packaging, Mingora and Women Business Development Centre, Mingora.

A project, Sialkot Business and Commerce Centre is also under completion.

Giving reasons for Smeda’s entrance in the Public Sector Development Programme, Sher Ayyub, CEO of Smeda, said that Smeda, through interaction with the stakeholders of SME sector, had identified certain potential clusters of SMEs, which were unable to tap export market, despite surplus production due to the unavailability of the modern technology.

For instance, the mango growing cluster of Multan was wasting tons of the fruit every year for having no pulp plant, football production of Sialkot was losing world market due to the unavailability of the mechanised football manufacturing technology and Kunri’s abundant production of chilies were being contaminated for having no mechanical dehydration facility, he said.

In fact, SMEs cannot afford such technologies due to heavy cost; therefore, Smeda, with the support of the Ministry of Industries and Production, came forward and accomplished the hard task by establishing 16 units for the 16 export-oriented clusters of SMEs across the country.

The Smeda CEO said by this way, the authority has not only saved thousands of the working and enterprising families going jobless, but also gave a boost to the national exports.

He acknowledged the big and costly project such as Agro Food Processing Facility Multan, Gujranwala Business Centre, Sports Industries Development Centre, Sialkot and Foundry Service Centre Lahore could not be completed without the support of the Ministry of Industries and Production that helped arrange funding from the PSDP.

