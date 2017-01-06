Sydney

London copper returned early gains on Thursday as some investors took profits following a price surge overnight on a brightening outlook for Chinese metals demand.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange eased 0.05 percent to $5,616 a tonne at 0204 GMT, after climbing nearly 1 percent at the open.

The contract posted a 2.6 percent rise overnight after China unveiled a metals-intensive railway construction plan that would require massive amounts of copper wiring.

The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 0.88 percent to 45,760 yuan ($6,607)a tonne.

Traders said news that Zambian workers had downed tools at a mine and copper processing plant belonging to Konkola Copper Mines over wage talks, was insufficient to raise concerns over supply.

