Karachi

The Karachi Cotton Exchange (KCE) recorded dull trading on Thursday, while spot rates remained unchanged.

The spot rates remained firm at Rs6,300/maund (37.324kg) and Rs6,752/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also remained unchanged at Rs6,435/maund and Rs6,897/40kg after an addition of Rs135 and Rs145 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

A trader said the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) has reported that lint arrivals remained slow in the fortnightly period (December 15-31, 2016) as compared to the same period of the last year showed fewer stocks were left with the ginners. “Thus, traders may take strong stand on prices in the coming days,” he said.

KCE recorded domestic transactions of around 3,000 bales in between Rs6,000/maund to Rs6,600/maund.

