Hot Now

TOKYO: The dollar stepped further away from a 14-year peak against a basket of currencies on Thursday, as investors locked in gains from its two-month-old rally after Donald Trump won the U.S. presidential election.

The dollar had soared on Trump´s plans to cut taxes, boost fiscal spending and protectionist trade rhetoric, all seen as inflationary and lifting U.S. bond yields.

But uncertainty on exactly what his presidency will bring is prompting some players to close their bets on the dollar ahead of Trump´s planned news conference on Jan. 11. He will be inaugurated on Jan. 20."Some people say the ´Trump rally´ has come to an end already. Others say the real rally will begin after he will take office," said Kyosuke Suzuki, director of forex at Societe Generale. "It´s not clear what the market´s next theme will be. "The dollar´s index against a basket of six major currencies slipped to 102.23 after having hit a 14-year high of 103.82 on Tuesday, when a strong reading from a U.S. manufacturing survey boosted the currency. The dollar´s initial support lies at 101.91, its Dec. 30 low, though a breach of that level would take it to three-week lows and could send a bearish signal in the near term. The euro rose 0.3 percent in Asia to $1.0524, having recovered from a 14-year low of $1.0340 touched on Tuesday.

0



0







Dollar slips was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 06, 2017 and was last updated on January 06, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177021-Dollar-slips/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Dollar slips" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177021-Dollar-slips.