SINGAPORE: Chicago soybean futures lost ground on Thursday, giving up some of the previous session´s strong gains, although losses were limited by concerns over excessive rains hampering planting in Argentina.

Wheat edged up following Wednesday´s near 3 percent rally, underpinned by cold and dry weather threatening the U.S. hard red winter wheat crop.

The Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybean contract was down 0.3 percent at $10.12-3/4 a bushel as of 0334 GMT, having firmed 2 percent on Wednesday.

Wheat gained 0.1 percent to $4.19 a bushel and corn eased 0.1 percent to $3.59-1/2 a bushel. "A drop in U.S. crop ratings lifted the wheat market but it is still too early to get concerned about the crop," said Rajesh Singla, head of agriculture research at Societe Generale.

"For soybeans, we earlier had issues with dryness in Argentina and now there is too much rain. "Soybean markets have been drawing support from bargain-buying and concerns about planting delays in Argentina.

0



0







Soybean falls was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 06, 2017 and was last updated on January 06, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177018-Soybean-falls/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Soybean falls" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177018-Soybean-falls.