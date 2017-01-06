Print Story
KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves declined to $23.163 billion as of December 30, 2016 from $23.286 billion a week ago, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Thursday. The forex reserves held by the central bank fell by $30 million to $18.269 billion against $18.299 billion in the preceding week.The decrease in the forex reserves was attributed to external debt servicing. The foreign exchange reserves of commercial banks reduced to $4.894 billion as compared to$4.986 billion during the previous week.