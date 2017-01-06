LAHORE: People wonder why employees from the poorer segment of society perform inefficiently, when the same task is executed efficiently by employees from richer backgrounds with similar qualification and experience. This is because the rich have peace of mind that the poor lack.

This is all the more reason to eradicate poverty; to increase the productivity of the nation. Research has revealed that all human brains have almost the same capacity to perform basic functions.

When the brain is bombarded with performing numerous additional functions it is prone to compromise on quality and efficiency. We come across absent minded individuals who are at a barber shop when they had to go to the grocery store.

When under stress, the brain’s ability to make better choices can be severely reduced. Poor people do not make bad choices because they have a somewhat different brain from those who are more affluent. It is the stress that they live day in and day out that impedes their ability to make good choices.

Entrepreneurs desiring to improve their productivity and performance should ensure that their employees have peace of mind. They should have access to basic services of education and health.

The productivity of our exporting sectors is relatively better than the non-exporting sectors because they look after their workers. They provide their low end worker with subsidised rations and free healthcare on the explicit demand of foreign buyers.

When entrepreneurs come across people who made a bad choice, they stereotype them as individuals who are doing so out of habit and not due to circumstances. They fire such individuals, instead of finding out the reasons that drove the person to bad choices that impeded their performance.

Studies have revealed that in 8 out of 10 cases, such people were living in poverty and were dealing with a load of worries, much more than they could handle.

Research by psychologists indicates that the brain operates on a two-system model. One of which is the intuitive, automatic and effortless portion, which is prone to biases and errors; and the second is the one that can produce accurate and unbiased results but is slower, more effortful and deliberate.

When a person is under stress, the part making accurate and unbiased decision is dominated by the intuitive part and is prone to make errors.

This stress is common when a person is living in poverty. They suffer from malnutrition and monetary concerns, and the associated stress reduces their productivity. Experiments in workplaces have shown that when a set of poor workers were provided with a balanced healthy diet, they performed substantially better than those who were not provided this facility.

The productivity further increased when the same workers were provided healthcare services. The firm calculated the cost of these facilities in the end was much lower than the benefits it got from increased productivity.

Studies show that even if the poor do not have immediate financial concerns or health problems, the constant risk they are at taxes their brain. The confidence that the employer would look after their health and nutritional needs relaxes their mind and increase their performance.

