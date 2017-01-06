LAHORE: Cement dispatches grew 8.65 percent to 19.81 million tons in the first half of the current fiscal year of 2016/17, led by growing demand in the domestic market, industry officials said on Thursday.

Cement sales increased 11.07 percent in the July-December period. Tariq Saeed Saigol, chairman of All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA), said the growth trend indicates that the current industry’s production capacity of 46 million tons would be insufficient to meet the domestic demand in the next two years.

Saigol said the industry is making massive investments to add new capacities. “The capacity will increase to 72.25 million tons within the next two to three years.” This, he added, means that cement industry envisaged additional domestic sales of 26 to 28 million tons.

Cement exports, however, decreased 3.53 percent in the first half of the current fiscal year. Cement exports to Afghanistan, which is the main export destination, declined 11.72 percent in the period under review. Cement exports to India, however, increased 79.64 percent.

In December, total cement dispatches rose 3.33 percent to 3.555 million tons with the industry’s capacity utilisation measured at 90.88 percent. Local sales grew 6.74 percent to 3.186 million tons, while exports fell 18.98 percent to 0.369 million tons.

Exports to Afghanistan, which is a major export destination, sharply fell 25.72 percent to 0.149 million tons in December 2016 over the same month a year earlier. However, exports to India jumped 63.20 percent to 0.087 million tons during the last one month. Exports to India are mainly through Wagah border and southern coast of India.

Chairman APCMA said cement industry needs government support. “Pakistan has one of the most efficient cement industries in the region and made inroads into Indian market despite tariff and non-tariff trade barriers,” he added.

“Additional capacity would create additional revenues for the government.” Cement industry paid approximately Rs83 billion in 2015/16. The industry has been among the highest contributors to the national exchequer during the last four years with aggregate amount of Rs189 billion.

Saigol urged the government to support the industry by placing anti-dumping duties on Iranian cement. He said the proposal of abolishing import duty on cement will hit the national kitty as well as industry.

