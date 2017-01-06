KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is taking action against the custom agents for their failure to file sales tax returns despite the fact that the service providers are already filing returns with the provincial authorities, industry officials said on Thursday.

The officials said the power of collection and monitoring of sales tax on services has been delegated to provinces after the 18th amendment into the constitution in 2010. But, the FBR initiated penal action for non-filing of sales tax returns against taxpayers who provide services exclusively within jurisdiction of a provincial government, they added.

Custom agents, who received notices, said they were regularly filing their returns with the Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) and obtained 100 percent compliance. Sources in the Karachi Customs Agents Association (KCAA) said a local FBR office served a number of show cause notices to clearing agents, asking them to monthly file their sales tax returns.

In some cases, the tax department imposed Rs5,000/month as penalty for non-filing of returns. Officials at the Regional Tax Office – III told The News that the Federal Board of Revenue had formulated strategy to address hurdles faced by the customs agents after the delegation of power from the FBR to SRB.

The officials said the clearing agents who want to continue registration are required to file returns with the Federal Board of Revenue. However, those opting for de-registration are required to apply to any concerned tax office.

“The clearing agents, applying for de-registration, shall have to file returns till the process is completed as per law,” said an official. The 18th Amendment resulted in a creation of separate tax offices at the provincial level, and subsequently causing conflict of interest between federal and provincial revenue authorities. Sometime, this situation led to double taxation. Khurram Ijaz, president of Karachi Customs Agents Association said penalty notices are in violation of an agreement between customs clearing agents and the Federal Board of Revenue .

Ijaz said a meeting was held between the Federal Board of Revenue officials and KCAA office bearers in early 2016 in which it was agreed that the service providers, who are filing their monthly returns with the SRB, would not be penalised by the Federal Board of Revenue for non-filing. Since 2011, the clearing agents have been filing their returns on regular basis with SRB.

The Karachi Customs Agents Association president urged the Federal Board of Revenue to facilitate data sharing with SRB as the issue of monthly returns filing remains unresolved. Pakistan Revenue Automation (Pvt) Limited provides technology solutions to both the provincial and federal authorities.

0



0







FBR penalises Customsagents for not filing returns was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 06, 2017 and was last updated on January 06, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177010-FBR-penalises-Customsagents-for-not-filing-returns/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "FBR penalises Customsagents for not filing returns" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177010-FBR-penalises-Customsagents-for-not-filing-returns.