Water shortage may rise to 24pc in ongoing Rabi season

LAHORE: Prolonged dry spell is expected to break early Friday in the central plains, but the bleak outlook of rains still poses a major threat to the standing crops in the remaining Rabi season, reducing water availability to 24 percent from the earlier estimates of 17 percent against average usage.

According to official estimates, the months of November and December 2016 were recorded as completely dry in southern and central parts of the country, adversely affecting wheat and gram sowing, especially in the rain-fed zone.

Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted near normal rains in the upper parts of the country, and below or almost no rain in the plains of central and southern parts in January, making prospects of water availability grim for crops particularly the food staple wheat in Punjab and Sindh.

A spell of rain is expected in central and northern parts of Punjab province on Friday and Saturday, with intermittent light to moderate rains, breaking the three-month dry spell. This weather pattern will also entail cold conditions, which is required for better growth of the wheat plants.

During late December and January, all is dependent on rains as far as meeting irrigation requirements of crops is concerned, as canal flows are curtailed in a phased manner for de-silting as part of the annual campaign.

Therefore, deficient rains certainly are not a good sign for the agriculture sector, a senior official of the provincial irrigation department said. The official said that the dry conditions were not a surprise for water managers, and the weather pattern was very much in line with the estimation made at the forum of Indus River System Authority (IRSA) for at least early Rabi season.

“However, now we fear lesser rains up to March due to the changing climate conditions,” he said. If the present dry conditions prevail in the plains, water shortage during late February and March could hinder last watering of the wheat crop.

“It will be a real challenge for us to make canal water available at farm-gate till maturity of the wheat crop by strict judicious use,” the official added. The challenge of managing water would continue to haunt in early Kharif too this year when water requirements tend to increase with gradual rise in the temperature. It is feared that water outflow from dams in March-April will depend on run-of-the-river mode that can affect cotton sowing.

As per the Met Office analysis of rain in the month of October and December 2016, dry conditions were prevailing across most of agricultural areas of country. During the month of January 2017, southern half of the country would also remain dry. Farmers have therefore been advised to strictly irrigate the fields as per requirements.

According to the drought situation analysis, wet conditions only prevailed over northern parts of the country in this period. Most of the agricultural areas of the country did not receive any appreciable rainfall during December and November which aggravated the drought conditions. Moderate drought conditions have been prevailing across most parts of Baluchistan as well.

As per the Met office, during the month of December 2016, water inflow and level of Tarbela, and Mangla dams diminished over time due to extreme dry conditions. The water level in various reservoirs is already at the lowest level, and the expected rainfall during January 2017 is also likely to be below than normal in the plains. Therefore, all stakeholders have been advised for the judicious use of water.

