KARACHI: K-Electric, the country’s only vertically integrated power company, shelved a mega project of converting its furnace-based plants with a gross 420-megawatt capacity to low-priced coal after the utility failed to secure cost-effective tariffs from the regulator, sources said on Thursday.

Sources in K-Energy said the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) awarded tariffs for coal converted plants after a long delay, but the tariffs were not feasible for being even lower than the cost. K-Electric Limited (KEL) awarded the coal conversion contract to K-Energy.

KEL announced conversion of its two 210MW furnace oil-fired generation units at Port Qasim to coal in 2013. The Nepra awarded the tariff in 2015. “Had the regulator awarded tariff in 2013 the plants would have been converted by now and generating cheaper electricity,” an official said, requesting anonymity.

Earlier, the Nepra determined a levelised 30-year tariff of Rs3.5723/kilowatt hour for the coal conversion of KEL’s plants. A source said K-Energy approached the regulator with a review application, which was rejected, “leaving the Karachi’s electricity supplier with no option but to shelve the project.”

A KEL’s spokesman said the utility wants to bring down the cost of energy production by diversifying its fuel mix. “Whilst the conversion of Bin Qasim units is no longer being pursued the company remains committed to its diversification strategy to generate and supply affordable electricity to its customers.”

K-Energy said the project comprised of coal conversion, replacement, overhauling and rehabilitation. “Capital cost for such a coal conversion project needs to be greater than a simple coal conversion project,” it said. “Additional cost of $120 million would be required for replacement, overhauling and rehabilitation in addition to the 0.57 million/megawatt allowed for simple coal conversion.”

K-Electric announced the addition of a 700MW coal-fired power project to its generation mix. The power plant would be set up at Port Qasim at the cost of one billion dollar for which the land has already been acquired.

Besides, Pakgen Power Limited, Lalpir Power Limited and Saba Power Company (Pvt) also opted for coal conversion of their existing furnace oil-based power plants with a cumulative capacity of 863MW.

After the award of upfront tariff, Lalpir Power and Pakgen Power also shelved their plans of coal conversion. An official said even the AES plants could not remain viable on the Nepra’s determined tariff despite the fact they are not too old and don’t require refurnishing unlike KEL’s plants, which are around 30-year old.

