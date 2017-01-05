Briefs

Why you shouldn't use cotton swabs to clean your ears

Monitoring Desk

The doctors' advice hasn't changed much, but it's still so unsatisfying: You should not use cotton swabs to clean your ears. Updated clinical guidelines published Tuesday in the journal Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery say they're not appropriate for earwax removal. In fact, information for patients in the guidelines say no to putting anything "smaller than your elbow in your ear." Regardless, most of us hoard a stash of the soft-tipped paper sticks; they seem so perfectly suited to that dirty job. Cotton swabs, hair pins, house keys and toothpicks -- the many smaller-than-our-elbow-objects we love to put in our ears -- can cause cuts in our ear canals, perforate our eardrums and dislocate our hearing bones. And any of these things could lead to hearing loss, dizziness, ringing or other symptoms of ear injury.

US man cleared in 1991 rape after 25 years in prison

Monitoring Desk

ILLINOIS, US: A northern Illinois man who spent 25 years in prison for a rape has been cleared of the charge by a Lake County judge. William Carini was convicted in 1992 and sentenced to 26 years in prison in the sexual assault of a woman who was attacked after she fell asleep in her car on the shoulder of the Tri-State Tollway near Gurnee. Lake County State's Attorney Michael Nerheim announced in December forensic testing revealed none of the physical evidence collected in the rape case matched Carini.

Aamir Khan’s Dangal breaks seven records in 12 days

Monitoring Desk

NEW DELHI: Dangal has collected Rs 295.14 crore in twelve days of its release. We expected the film to break the record of Salman Khan’s Sultan by the end of its day thirteen. Well, not just Sultan, Dangal is on course to beat the collections of Salman Khan’s another blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan, most probably by the end of its third weekend. And while we’ll get to know where it’ll reach by the end of its run, about records it has broken in just twelve days of its release.

Sanjay Dutt swears off alcohol

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Sanjay Dutt was initially reported to make his comeback with Siddharth's Anand's next. When the project was indefinitely postponed, he moved on to Vidhu Vinod Chopra's sister Shelly Dhar's directorial debut, 'Marco Bhau'. Now, as Dhar works on her script, the 57-year-old actor's comeback film will be Omung Kumar's father-daughter revenge drama, 'Bhoomi', in which he plays a UP native and is going the extra mile for the prep, which includes swearing off alcohol. 'Bhoomi' goes on the floors by January-end and will be shot entirely in Agra.

Three killed in Kohistan accident

MANSEHRA: Three persons were killed when a speeding pickup truck plunged into river in Kohistan on Tuesday night. The vehicle was on its way to Mansehra from Dassu when the driver lost control over the steering while negotiating a sharp turn and the vehicle fell into river near Sirbanda. Two of the dead were identified as Taj Ferooz and Anwarullah (driver). In another accident, Mohammad Abid was killed when his vehicle skidded off the road.

Pakistan, Bahrain to boost defence cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Commander of National Guard Kingdom of Bahrain Lt Gen Sheikh Mohamed bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa on Wednesday called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen Zubair Mahmood Hayat at the Joint Staff Headquarters. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest came under discussion, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release stated. Both sides reaffirmed the resolve to further enhance the bilateral defence cooperation between the countries.

Govt should go home: Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed has said it is better for the government to convene an APC, set up an interim government, hold elections and go home. Talking to the media outside the Supreme Court of Pakistan here on Wednesday, he said the government had lost its dignity. He said: “We have full belief in judiciary. The SC is the last symbol of respect and hope for 200 million people.”

Cop among two killed in Quetta firing

QUETTA: Unknown armed men gunned down two people including a policeman in Quetta on Wednesday and escaped from the crime scene. Police said that unidentified armed men opened straight fire at two people at Jinnah Road in Quetta. Both including a cop and passerby sustained critical wounds in the firing and succumbed to their wounds while shifting to hospital. The bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem and the police after registering a case against unknown assailants have started the investigation.

TOBA TEK SINGH: A FIA team Wednesday arrested two accused on charges of receiving amount from a man to send him abroad. The FIA arrested accused Muhammad Naveed from here and Muhammad Junaid from Lahore.Complainant Saeed in his application stated that the accused received Rs 300,000 from him under the pretext of sending him to Libya on an employment visa but they did not fulfill their promise not they returned his money. Reportedly, accused Muhammad Junaid is an owner of a travel agency. —Correspondent

MULTAN: Cantonment police on Wednesday arrested an RPO Special Vigilance Team member and recovered two liquor bottles from him. Reportedly, accused police constable Noman Qureshi was on his way when a police party checked him and recovered two liquor bottles from him.

TOBA TEK SINGH: Employees of the Pirmahal Revenue Land Record Office on Wednesday observed two hours strike against the alleged beating of their colleague by a security guard of the office. --Correspondent

0



0







Briefs was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 05, 2017 and was last updated on January 05, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176937-Briefs/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Briefs" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176937-Briefs.