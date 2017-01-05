CALIFORNIA: US forces have decided to change the traditional grenade design which was designed 40 years ago and this new design, Enhanced Tactical Multi-Purpose (E-MPA) was named grenade . Research and engineering sector arms in the US (ARD EC) has made more secure old grenade, but work on the dangerous designs of the enemy, who Enhanced Tactical Multi-Purpose (SET MP) grenades name has been given. It will set up a rotating lever which will make hand grenades exploded in two ways: either they will be divided into pieces or will produce an explosive blow. Although there are now several grenades and grenades have been made for many tasks, including crowd control gas grenades, smoke grenades to create, to destroy the manual tank bombs and grenades to light up in the dark. But the foot soldiers or the use of fragmentation grenades or grenade thrower connection to explosive force.

