KARACHI: The Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Textile Senator Mohsin Aziz called a meeting with the Governor State Bank of Pakistan Ashraf Mahmood Wathra and presidents of all commercial banks. The meeting was also attended by Senator Saleem Mandviwala, Senator Khushbakht Shujaat, Senator Nasreen Jaleel, Senator Nihal Hashmi and Senator Hari Ram.

The leading textile sector representatives throughout Pakistan also attended the said meeting and appraised the committee about the crises of the textile industry. Chairman FPCCI Standing Committee on Banking, Credit and Finance Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig represented the Federation, the apex body and the industries of Pakistan and appraised the participants of the reasons and immediate actions to be taken to address the challenges being faced by the textile industry.

Dr Baig informed the house that due to the increasing cost of production, the textile industry is becoming uncompetitive, which is witnessed by the decline in exports and closure of textile mills, whereas due to default in payments of banking loans, the banks have withdrawn their credit facilities which has further aggravated the situation and would increase nonperforming loans (NPLs) of the banks of the textile sector. According to the Deputy Governor State Bank of Pakistan Saeed Ahmad, out of total advances of Rs728 billion, NPLs are more than Rs198 billion (including the textile sector) which is 27% of the total portfolio.

Dr Baig informed the senate committee and bankers that the textile sector is catering 55% of the total exports of Pakistan, generating 40% jobs in the manufacturing sector and contributing 9 to 10% to the GDP.

He requested governor SBP and presidents of the banks for rescheduling of loans and allowing their working capital facilities on priority basis.

The governor SBP on behalf of the banking sector assured to help the textile sector and appointed SBP focal person to assist defaulter for rescheduling of the loans on urgent basis.

