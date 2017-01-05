KARACHI: Mirza Ishtiaq Baig has been elected as the vice president of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) with majority at its recent election for 2017, whereas, Zubair Tufail has been elected as the president of the august body as UBG candidates.

Ishtiaq Baig has been associated with the federation and trade politics for more than two decades. He has headed various important standing committees of the FPCCI, including the diplomatic affairs committee as its chairman. He is the honourary Consul General of Morocco and the founding president of Make-A-Wish Foundation, Pakistan. The president of Pakistan has conferred prestigious civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz on Ishtiaq Baig, whereas the Government of Marrakech has conferred the National Civil Award of Morocco ‘Wissam Alawi’ on Baig in recognition of his contribution to enhancing the bilateral trade and investment between Morocco and Pakistan. He is also a renowned columnist.

