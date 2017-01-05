ISLAMABAD: British Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office Alok Sharma Wednesday called on Foreign Affairs Adviser Sartaj Aziz at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to a Foreign Office press release, both the sides reviewed the progress of bilateral cooperation and reiterated commitment to strengthen the partnership by increasing trade and investment and promoting people to people contacts.

The two sides expressed satisfaction at the progress of the Enhanced Strategic Dialogue and agreed to intensify efforts for further expanding cooperation under this framework. The ESD sets out priority areas for cooperation between the two countries in the areas of trade, investment, culture, education and security. The adviser briefed Alok about the government’s vision of a peaceful neighbourhood and the initiatives aimed at enhancing regional connectivity.

