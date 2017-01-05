ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has appreciated the support of the World Bank, IBRD and AIIB in arranging the loans for the Tarbela Dam 5th Extension Hydropower Project.

Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting Wednesday here at the Finance Ministry regarding the Tarbela Dam extension project. World Bank Country Director Patchamuthu Illangovan informed the minister that loans from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) have been arranged for the Tarbela Dam extension project. He informed that IBRD will lend $390 million while AIIB will lend $300 million for the project.

He also informed that two contracts worth $2 billion for Dasu Hydropower Project are also ready for signing. He elaborated that both contracts have been awarded to the lowest evaluated bidder.

The minister said that energy reforms are one of the foremost priorities of the present government. He emphasised that the government is actively working towards elimination of power loadshedding, ensuring energy self-sufficiency for the country, and provision of cheap energy at affordable rates to the people of Pakistan.

He said Tarbela Dam is an important and historic dam for Pakistan and its successful extension, with the help of the financing made available by IBRD and AIIB, will go a long way in achieving the government’s goals for energy sector of the country.

The meeting was attended by the Auditor General for Pakistan and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Water and Power and the World Bank.

