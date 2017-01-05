Senate body decries delay in Chirah Dam’s construction

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Division has decried the delay in construction of Chirah Dam (for irrigation and drinking water supply to Rawalpindi and Islamabad), as its cost that was Rs5 billion in 2005 has now soared to Rs18 billion.

The panel that met here under the chairmanship of Senator Muhammad Talha Mehmood decided to summon the Punjab Irrigation secretary, chief engineer Small Dams Organisation and CDA to brief the forum about factors, which impeded its construction.

The proposed dam was to be built at Swan River and the construction cost was to be borne 50-50 by the government of Punjab and CDA. However, the project could not be implemented despite the fact that Rs5 billion was approved from the Ecnec.

CDA’s member planning informed the meeting that its cost was initially estimated to be Rs5 billion as per its PC-I and now the cost had escalated to about Rs18 billion now. MQM Senator Tahir Hussain Mashhadi had asked a question about the proposed dam during the question hour and he and other members wanted its referral to the committee concerned for deliberations and report.

Mashhadi, Senator Ch. Tanvir Khan and other lawmakers had questioned why the dam was not built in spite of the fact that both cities face acute water shortage during summer and winter seasons.

The panel chairman and members of the committee expressed displeasure over the delay and said that those behind the delay must be identified, as they were responsible for the delay and loss of billions to the national exchequer. They contended its timely completion could have helped the government build three more dams. The committee felt that had CDA taken the initiative, the project would have been long completed.

The forum also decided to invite the secretaries of the Finance Division, the Establishment Division, CADD, the Cabinet Division, the Law Division, the Ministry of Education and Inspector General of Police Islamabad in the next meeting with one-point agenda of regularisation of daily wagers and contractual teachers of Islamabad’s academic institutions. It was decided that those, who would stay away from the meeting would be got issued arrest warrants, as despite repeated calls and recommendations, the fate of these teachers continued to hang in balance.

Senators expressed concern when informed by Senator Mir Yousaf Badeni that sanitation was extremely poor at the Parliament Lodges, as for some 350 apartments, only 35 persons were available for keeping them neat and tidy, each one is paid just Rs14,000 per month.

Those, who attended the meeting, included Senators Farhatullah Babar, Saifullah Magsi, Saifullah Bangash, Kulsoom Parveen, Najma Hameed, Shahi Syed and representatives of various ministries and divisions.

