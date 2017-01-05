NAWABSHAH: Police and Rangers in a joint action here recovered a large plot of land from illegal occupation of some influential people.

The plot belonged to the Nawabshah Cooperative Housing Society. The residents of the area had complained to MNA Faryal Talpur about the occupation of the plot measuring over 8,000 square yards, informing her that some influential people had constructed houses on it and even established buffalo dens there.

MNA Faryal Talpur had instructed the administration to get the land back from the occupiers. Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Yousuf Abbasi told the media that the said plot had been leased to the Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal.

He said the Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal would construct a residential building for orphans who were at present lodged in some rented premises in front of the said plot. He said that the present building of Sweet Home was insufficient for the children and they were facing problems.

The additional deputy commissioner said that a hostel for the orphaned children and some other necessary buildings would be constructed on the said plot. Earlier, police and Rangers had the illegal constructions on the plot demolished with the help of tractors and bulldozers.

