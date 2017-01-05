Islamabad: Adviser to Prime Minister on Federal Departments in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Amir Muqam visited the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Secretariat on Wednesday and met HEC Chairman Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed. The chairman welcomed Amir Muqam to the HEC and briefed him on the HEC’s initiatives for promotion of higher education in the country, said a news release on Wednesday.

He said since the inception of HEC in 2002, the number of universities had increased while the Higher Education Commission followed no compromise policy on quality. He said HEC was emphasising on research dedicated to solution of prevailing socio economic problems of Pakistan. He informed him about HEC’s plan to open new university sub campuses at district level with special reference to the University of Swat’s Shangla Campus where land will be provided by the provincial government. He said Higher Education Commission had already released Rs10 million to theUniversity of Swat for establishment of the sub campus.

The chairman said that Shangla Campus would initially be permitted to operate two disciplines, namely BS in Computer Science and Information Technology. He informed the adviser that work on Swat University’s permanent campus was already underway while arrangements for startingwomen campus are also under process where classes will be started incoming Fall.

