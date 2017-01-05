ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain said on Wednesday that Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is playing an important role in eradicating poverty, which is also being acknowledged at the international level.

Talking to Chairperson BISP, Ms Marvi Memon, who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president noted with appreciation that BISP is being further expanded and in this regard adoption of modern technology like biometric system will ensure transparency. He underscored that the BISP should also approach far-flung areas along with big districts to eliminate poverty.

He appreciated that the federal government has allocated Rs115 billion for FY-2016-17, which reflects its commitment to end poverty from the country. On the occasion, Chairperson BISP, Ms Marvi Memon, while briefing the president about the budget of her organisation and National Socio-economic Registry (NSER), said that a survey to identify eligible households was being conducted since June-2016. She said that in this pilot project, information about the deserving people is being collected by visiting households. The president was apprised that the biometric system was being introduced to ensure transparent delivery of payments.

Chairperson BISP, Ms Marvi Memon, extended an invitation to President Mamnoon Hussain for the launch of the third impact evaluation report, which was accepted by the president.

0



0







Mamnoon hopes BISP will help eradicate poverty was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 05, 2017 and was last updated on January 05, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176921-Mamnoon-hopes-BISP-will-help-eradicate-poverty/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Mamnoon hopes BISP will help eradicate poverty" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176921-Mamnoon-hopes-BISP-will-help-eradicate-poverty.