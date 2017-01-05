ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat on Wednesday expressed displeasure over non provision of basic facilities in schools of Islamabad. The committee meeting held under Chairmanship of MNA Rana Muhammad Hayat at the Parliament House here. The committee members referring an example of Sector F-6 schools said there was not even the facility of washrooms for students.

Briefing the committee officials of Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) said there were few schools where some issues of basic facilities were existing but overall in the capital, all the basic facilities including water coolers were provided in schools.

The officials of CADD said a summary for the purchase of 220 buses for schools of Islamabad was sent to the prime minister for approval and so far 32 buses had been received. The committee directed the CAAD officials to provide those basic facilities which were missing in different schools of Islamabad and formed a sub-committee, which would be headed by MNA Nafeesa Shah.

Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA Sheikh Anser Aziz briefing the committee about the Grand Hyatt Hotel said the Capital Development Authority was probing the issue and the matter was also in the Islamabad High Court. The committee member Malik Abrar said the CDA should resolve the issue of affected families and provide them land against their land.

