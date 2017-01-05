Says a Muslim can’t think of showing disrespect to Holy Prophet (SAW); he will never repeat this in his life

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Wednesday that during a press conference in Karachi regarding the Shuakat Khanum, he uttered a word about the Holy Prophet (SAW) unintentionally for which he had deep regret.

He said that a Muslim could not think of showing disrespect to the Holy Prophet (SAW) as he vowed that he would never repeat the same in his life. Clarifying his position with regard to what he called a ‘word’ being wrongly attributed to him for which he alleged the ruling PML-N was behind it under a conspiracy against him.

Imran said that during his speech in Karachi, a word, which he uttered unintentionally for which he sought forgiveness from Allah Almighty and clarified that as a Muslim and devoted lover of the Holy Prophet (SAW), he could not even think of saying any wrong word about his divine personality. But unintentionally and wrongly, he had uttered a word.

The PTI chairman said for the Holy Prophet, he could sacrifice his own life and his children, as deepest love for Him, was the integral part of being a Muslim. Imran pointed out that about that particular word, he had already given an explanation but the ruling PML-N with mala fide intentions, was giving a wrong meaning to it that he never meant or even thought of.

Earlier, before the hearing into Panama case started at the Supreme Court, Imran had a brief chat with journalists. He, citing pleasant weather and downpour after a gap of over three months, said that weather had changed and hopefully now things would also change.

Whereas, Awami Muslim League President Sh Rasheed Ahmad remarked that the government had lost the grace and credibility, and he proposed convening of an all-party conference to name an interim government, referring to the Panama case and the prime minister’s statements and his position before the apex court.

