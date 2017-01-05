By Mark Molloy

This is the bizarre moment a police horse was spotted appearing to board a double-decker bus in north London.

Stunned politician Simon Crowcroft, the constable of St Helier, Jersey, stumbled across the unusual sight as he walked through Islington.

PC Dan Smith and his horse Invictor were actually responding after a passenger on board the bus was taken ill (and not just trying to sneak on through the back doors).

Crowcroft, 58, told the Islington Gazette he is currently staying with a friend in London, adding it was a “strange scene” to come across.

“We had actually got lost when we came across this strange scene of a horse appearing to get on a bus outside Sainsbury’s. It was just a very unusual image, and I always keep my phone handy due to the nature of my work,” he told the newspaper.

“You couldn’t see anything inside the bus, as a big horse was in the way. But it was obvious a mounted police officer was assisting at the scene.”

The Met Taskforce tweeted: “Police Horse Invictor showing he’s a team player steps in to help PC Dan Smith with a person collapsed on a bus in Islington.”A man was treated at the scene and taken to hospital as a precaution, the Gazette adds. In more bizarre police news, this force’s attempt to return a ‘stolen’ wedding album backfired spectacularly.

0



0







Bizarre moment horse spotted ‘getting on a bus’ in London was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 05, 2017 and was last updated on January 05, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176911-Bizarre-moment-horse-spotted-getting-on-a-bus-in-London/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Bizarre moment horse spotted ‘getting on a bus’ in London" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176911-Bizarre-moment-horse-spotted-getting-on-a-bus-in-London.