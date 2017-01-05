Number of Scots missing out on university more than doubles

By Simon Johnson

The number of Scottish applicants missing out on a university place increased to a new record level last year after more than doubling over the past decade of SNP rule, official figures have disclosed.

Universities admissions body Ucas has published data showing the number of Scots who failed to win a place after the 2007 admissions cycle was 8,280 but this increased to a record 16,645 in 2016. The SNP’s free tuition policy is only affordable because Nationalist ministers impose a cap on the number of places allocated to Scottish and EU students.

A damning Audit Scotland report last year found that the cap has not kept pace with an increasing number of applications, meaning more Scots are losing out on a place.

SNP ministers recently hailed a 1.8 per cent increase in the number of Scottish school leavers accepted last year to universities north of the Border. However, the proportion of Scottish applicants who were offered a place fell 2.6 points to 59.6 per cent, while the offer rates for fee-paying English and Northern Irish youngsters increased.

Ucas found that applicants from England and Northern Ireland are now around 15 per cent more likely to receive an offer from a Scottish university than those from Scotland. The figures were published amid a major row over the SNP’s decision to cut higher education funding in the coming year, with universities warning they are at a “tipping point” and the situation is “unsustainable.”

Ministers have also been warned that their targets to get more youngsters from deprived backgrounds into university will mean bright children from middle-class backgrounds losing out, unless the overall cap on Scottish places is increased.

Scotland’s universities have previously warned it is getting “harder and harder” for Scottish applicants to win a place thanks to the “strict controls” imposed.

The Scottish Conservatives said the large increase in the “unplaced” total means more youngsters are being presented with a choice between attending university south of the Border or losing out altogether.

Liz Smith, the party’s Shadow Education Secretary, said: “This problem is serious since it means that a rising number of very well qualified Scottish pupils are finding it impossible to get places in Scottish universities.

“The combined effects of the SNP’s discriminatory funding policy which has at its heart the controversial ‘capping policy’ and the pressure for all universities to widen access to the poorest students inevitably forces Scotland’s universities to make very tough - and some would argue unfair - choices.”

The new Ucas statistics show the number of Scottish applicants who were “unplaced” after the admissions cycle increased from 8,280 in 2007, the year before the SNP scrapped a back-end graduate endowment, to 16,520 in 2015. The number increased again to 16,645 last year. The totals include applications made by Scots to universities across the UK, but the vast majority were submitted to Scottish institutions. They also include those who turned down the offer of a place, although this is thought to be a negligible number.

Over the same period, the number of English youngsters missing out on a place also initially increased rapidly, from 72,890 in 2007 to 135,360 in 2010. However, it has since fallen by nearly 30 per cent to 97,185. The UK Government has lifted a cap on places in English universities, allowing them to admit as many applicants as they see fit.

Although the number of full-time places allocated to Scottish students increased by seven per cent between 2012/13 and 2014/15, the Audit Scotland report found the number of applications increased by 15 per cent over the same period.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “These Ucas figures record the highest ever entry rate to our universities for 18-year-olds from Scotland’s 20 per cent most deprived areas. Since 2006, the rate has increased by 3.7 percentage points to 10.9 per cent. “This is very welcome news, but we are committed to making further and faster progress on fairer access to higher education for all, as the recommendations made by the Commission on Widening Access are implemented.”

