50,000 emails were released during 2016 US presidential campaign

Trump backs Assange over Russian hacking claim

By Harriet Alexander

Donald Trump has sided with Julian Assange against the United States’ own intelligence agencies – taking the WikiLeaks founder’s word as stronger proof than the information provided by the CIA and FBI.

Trump, who takes over as commander in chief in 16 days time, has consistently expressed scepticism about the intelligence agencies’ insistence that Russia was behind the hack of Democratic party emails.

More than 50,000 emails were released during the 2016 presidential campaign, which shone an embarrassing light on practices at the Clinton Foundation, relationships between top journalists and the Clinton campaign, and derogatory internal memos. It also revealed that Donna Brazile, DNC interim chair and a CNN contributor, had alerted Hillary Clinton’s team to one of the questions before her CNN debate with Bernie Sanders.

Last week President Barack Obama took retaliatory action against Russia for interfering in the election – expelling diplomats from the US and closing Russian-controlled sites in the country.

On Tuesday night Assange, speaking from the Ecuadorian embassy in London, told Fox News that Russia had not provided WikiLeaks with the emails.

“We can say, we have said, repeatedly that over the last two months that our source is not the Russian government and it is not a state party,” he said. Trump on Wednesday morning backed Assange – despite the intelligence community, and Obama, convinced that Russia was behind the hack. Trump has likened the intelligence assessment of Russian blame to that stating that Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction.

“Julian Assange said “a 14 year old could have hacked Podesta” - why was DNC so careless? Also said Russians did not give him the info!” he tweeted.

Reports suggested that John Podesta, Hillary Clinton’s campaign chief and the person who was hacked, had as his password the word “password.” Last month the New York Times reported that the hackers had also tried to hack the Republican National Convention, but were unable to do so.

Trump continued, on Twitter: “Somebody hacked the DNC but why did they not have “hacking defence” like the RNC has and why have they not responded to the terrible things they did and said (like giving the questions to the debate to H). A total double standard! Media, as usual, gave them a pass.”

The president-elect is due to be briefed on the intelligence supporting the claim that Russia was behind the hack on Friday. He tweeted on Tuesday night that the briefing had been delayed – musing out loud that it could be because the intelligence agencies needed more time to make their case. Intelligence sources reacted with surprise – insisting that the meeting was always scheduled for Friday, and there had been no delay. And his mistrust of the intelligence agencies has been greeted with horror by some veteran intelligence experts.

George Little, former CIA spokesman, tweeted: “Let’s stare this reality square in the face: PEOTUS is pro-Putin and believes Julian Assange over the @CIA. On Jan. 20 we will be less safe.” Claire McCaskill, a senator from Missouri and the newly-appointed top Democrat on the senate committee on homeland security and governmental affairs, said his “disrespect” was “stunning”.

“Intelligence community is the firstline in our war against terror. The disrespect shown them by Trump is stunning. They’re the best in world.”

