Israeli soldier convicted for shooting dead Palestinian

TEL AVIV: An Israeli soldier who shot dead a wounded Palestinian assailant as he lay on the ground posing no apparent threat was convicted of manslaughter on Wednesday after a trial that deeply divided the country.

The soldier, Elor Azaria, had been on trial in a military court since May, with right-wing politicians defending him despite top army brass harshly condemning his actions.

Sentencing is expected at a later date for the 20-year-old French-Israeli sergeant. He faces up to 20 years in prison and can appeal.

Judge Colonel Maya Heller spent more than two and a half hours reading out the decision, sharply criticising the arguments of Azaria’s lawyers.

On behalf of the three-judge panel, Heller said there was no reason for Azaria to open fire since the Palestinian was posing no threat.

She called Azaria’s testimony “evolving and evasive”.

“His motive for shooting was that he felt the terrorist deserved to die,” she said.

Azaria’s demeanour changed drastically as the judge read the verdict.

Dressed in a green army uniform, he had entered the courtroom smiling, with family members and supporters applauding him. But he and his family looked shaken as the judge spoke, and after the verdict his mother yelled: “You should be ashamed of yourselves.”

In a sign of the tensions surrounding the case, dozens of protesters scuffled with police on Wednesday as they gathered outside Israel’s military headquarters in Tel Aviv, where the verdict was announced.

Shabtay Oz, a retired police officer carrying a large Israeli flag and protesting peacefully, said he never imagined himself joining a demonstration.

“But when I saw a soldier in cuffs after he shot a terrorist,” he said, slapping his hands together, “that was the point of no return.”

The shooting set off intense political debate, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu having earlier called Azaria’s father to express his sympathy.

Others on the right have called for him to be pardoned in an extraordinary public rift between politicians and the country’s military.

Before he became Israeli defence minister in May, Avigdor Lieberman was among those showing strong support for Azaria, including attending one of his court appearances.

He has since backed away from his earlier stance and, after Wednesday’s verdict, said he disagreed with the decision but that it must be respected.

Others from what is seen as the most right-wing government in Israeli history maintained their hardline position.

“He’s our son, our child,” Culture Minister Miri Regev told Israeli television.

The case burst into public view when a video of the March 24 shooting in Hebron in the occupied West Bank emerged and spread widely online.

The video showed Abdul Fatah al-Sharif, 21, lying on the ground, shot along with another man after stabbing and moderately wounding a soldier minutes earlier, according to the army.

Azaria then shoots him again in the head without any apparent provocation.

His lawyers argued the soldier may have thought the Palestinian was wearing explosives, but others said he had already been checked for a suicide belt and no one in the video appears to be acting with caution toward him.

The Palestinian’s father told reporters in Hebron after the verdict that Azaria should be sentenced to life.

“For me, a just verdict will be one that is similar to the verdicts our sons in Israeli prisons get,” Yusri al-Sharif said.

0



0







Israeli soldier convicted for shooting dead Palestinian was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 05, 2017 and was last updated on January 05, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176899-Israeli-soldier-convicted-for-shooting-dead-Palestinian/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Israeli soldier convicted for shooting dead Palestinian" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176899-Israeli-soldier-convicted-for-shooting-dead-Palestinian.